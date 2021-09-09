Heritage House of OC presents 5th Annual Ghost Walk

The Heritage House of Orange County will present the 5th Annual Ghost Walk taking place at 905 W. Division in Orange on Saturday October 23, 2021 from 4:30 – 6:30 pm. Featuring talent from our area school districts, come downtown and learn about the ghostly past of Orange County.

The Heritage House of Orange County is proud to bring the 5th Annual Ghost Walk to residents of Southeast Texas.

Ticket prices are $5 for adults and $3 for children under 12 years old. Members of the Heritage House Museum of Orange County are free.