Orange County COVID-19 positive cases continue to soar
Orange County COVID-19 weekly testing results for 9.7.21
504 New Cases of COVID-19 have been reported for the period Aug 31- Sep 6. (65 confirmed, 439 probable).
Weekly Trend
The highest number of cases reported last week were among the following three age groups:
11-20yo (107 cases)
0-10yo (85 cases)
31-40yo (77 cases)
Monthly Trends
Since August, the reported cases for Orange County has increased by at least 150 cases per week. Listed below are the reflected trends.
8/10- 8/16: 529 new cases
8/17- 8/23: 691 new cases
8/24- 8/30: 811 new cases
8/31- 9/6: 504 new cases
Children born in the years 2016- 2003 (5- 18 yo):
8/10- 8/16: 77 new cases
8/17- 8/23: 173 new cases
8/24- 8/30: 291 new cases
8/31- 9/6: 170 new cases
Hospitalizations
There are 76 cases currently being hospitalized:
4 were fully vaccinated
3 partially vaccinated
69 were not vaccinated
