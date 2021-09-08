OPINION: Positive Highlights: Being the light for others

Life shows you that unexpected events may happen and it will test your emotions. In the past year, THE WHOLE WIDE WORLD has experienced heartaches, deaths, emotional distresses, abandonment, negative feedback from COVID-19, hurricanes, deaths in families, the education system with our children etc.

You never know when you or your family will be tested during challenging times. But it will take prayer, a strong mindset, a STRONG support system and positive words of affirmations to get you through.

You never truly know what someone is going through and you never know what burden they are carrying. It pays to be loving and show respect to one another. Your job always should be to be a POSITIVE light to someone without a motive.

City of Orange, there are too many families suffering loss of family members. It is your due diligence to continue to pray for one another and genuinely do it with sincerity.

It is seriously time for this city to get on their knees and pray. We all can be there for one another and continue to uplift the families that are suffering right now. Please make it your concern to reach out to every family who has lost a loved one and simply tell them that YOU LOVE THEM.

I LOVE YOU ALL!!! PRAY. SUPPORT. UPLIFT!!

Mary Ekene/Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc./ Executive Board NAACP Orange Chapter/ Activist & Author Bring Positivity Back/ Founder of Livol LLC