Lady Bears topple Lumberton in 22-4A opener

LUMBERTON – The Little Cypress-Mauriceville Lady Bears downed the Lumberton Lady Raiders 25-16, 18-25, 25-19, 25-17 in their District 22-4A opener on the road at Raiders Gym.

Chrissy Joseph had 13 kills for the Lady Bears while Kylie Ford had 10.

Trinity Williams notched 24 assists and Hallie Maddox had 20.

Williams had 18 digs while Paola Robles had 14 and Joseph 13. Joseph also added two blocks.

The Lady Bears will compete in the YMBL Tournament Thursday and Saturday.