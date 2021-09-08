BC National Night Out 2021
Bridge City Chamber of Commerce is holding a night out on October 5, 2021 from 6 p.m.- 9 p.m. at Bridge City Park, which will be located at 105 Parkside Drive Bridge City, Tx. No payment required for registry. Call 409-735-5671 to enter your business or organization with a free booth.
