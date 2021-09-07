Orangetober Festival
The City of Orange Convention & Visitors Bureau is THRILLED to announce the inaugural Orangetober Festival! This event will be held October 1 & 2 at the Riverside Pavilion, located at 708 Simmons Drive. The Orangetober Festival will feature a pumpkin village, vendor market, live entertainment, food vendors, gumbo cookoff and much more!
Vendor Market Contact – 409.883.1011 or 409.221.4346
Gumbo Cook-Off Contact – 409.883.3536
