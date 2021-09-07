Orange Police Beat 9.3-9.6.21
From staff reports
The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from September 3 – September 6, 2021:
Friday. Sept. 3
- Theft at the 3400 block of Bowling Lane
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 2600 block of MacArthur Drive
- Controlled substance on Colburn Ave
- Miscellaneous incidents at the 6700 block of Farm to Market Road 1130
- Criminal traffic violation at the 800 block of Interstate 10 westbound
- Warrant for another county at the 2400 block of West Park
Saturday, Sept. 4
- Abandon vehicle at the Sabine River turnaround
- Theft at the 1100 block of 11th Street
Sunday, Sept. 5
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at MLK and Allie Payne Road
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 3600 block of Ridgemont Drive
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 1700 block of 16th Street
- Theft at the 1500 block of 4th Street
- Assault at the 2400 block of 6th Street
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at 16th and Putnam
Monday, Sept. 6
- Traffic collision resulting in injury at Farm to Market Road 105 and 4th Ave.
- Missing person at the 1800 block of Barkins Ave.
- Hit and run at the 3600 block of 16th Street
SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department
