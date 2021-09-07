September 7, 2021

Orange Police Beat 9.3-9.6.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 1:08 pm Tuesday, September 7, 2021

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from September 3 – September 6, 2021:

Friday. Sept. 3

  • Theft at the 3400 block of Bowling Lane
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 2600 block of MacArthur Drive
  • Controlled substance on Colburn Ave
  • Miscellaneous incidents at the 6700 block of Farm to Market Road 1130
  • Criminal traffic violation at the 800 block of Interstate 10 westbound
  • Warrant for another county at the 2400 block of West Park

Saturday, Sept. 4

  • Abandon vehicle at the Sabine River turnaround
  • Theft at the 1100 block of 11th Street

Sunday, Sept. 5

  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at MLK and Allie Payne Road
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 3600 block of Ridgemont Drive
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 1700 block of 16th Street
  • Theft at the 1500 block of 4th Street
  • Assault at the 2400 block of 6th Street
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at 16th and Putnam

Monday, Sept. 6

  • Traffic collision resulting in injury at Farm to Market Road 105 and 4th Ave.
  • Missing person at the 1800 block of Barkins Ave.
  • Hit and run at the 3600 block of 16th Street

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department

