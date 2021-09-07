OCSO, community gives helping hand to hurricane survivors

To The Leader

The impact of Hurricane Ida has been severe for our neighbors in Louisiana. The damage sustained along the southern region has wiped out nearly 60 to 100 percent of the infrastructure in these communities.

Many of our brothers and sisters in blue are working with limited resources and staff to provide for their communities safety. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office has been busy this last week with efforts to assist the areas in southern Louisiana affected most by Hurricane Ida. Sheriff Mooney has sent two teams to assist in disaster recovery efforts.

The first team consisted of Captain Jacobs with the Orange County Sheriff’s Drone Unit, members of the Orange County Sheriff’s Narcotics Unit, and Jasper County Precinct #6 Constable Joe Sterling. Our team assisted the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office located in Houma which is in South Louisiana. Terrebonne Parish is the fifth largest Parish in Louisiana. One major thing our team did was assess the levee systems to ensure there was no damage or breach. In addition to this they searched the impacted communities and patrolled from the air to ensure looting was not occurring with drones. The drones allowed areas to be searched in hours which would have taken Deputies on foot days to survey. Our drone team was completely self-sufficient while helping the Sheriff’s Office and community of Terrebonne Parrish.

The second convoy consisted of donations from the Orange County community to help with disaster relief. Sheriff Mooney, Sgt. Darrin Mooney, Deputy Ken Bost, Capt. Chris Frederick, Capt. Joey and Jaime Jacobs and Lt. Chad Scales with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office and Leon George with the Orange County Emergency Management carried supplies donated from the citizens of Orange County to Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office in Louisiana.

The donations you gave helped to restore hope in areas devastated from the hurricane. Times like these show humanities heart and God providing to the needs through others generosity. Continue to keep our neighbors in Louisiana in your thoughts in prayers.