LDWF begins rescue of oiled birds found near south La. refinery

On Sunday, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) began documenting oiled birds apparently the result of damage caused by Hurricane Ida at an oil and gas refinery located about 25 miles south of New Orleans.

The incident of particular significance is occurring at the Alliance Refinery, located in Belle Chasse along the Mississippi River. Following an initial survey, LDWF identified a minimum of 50 birds with external oiling of varying degrees along with the potential for additional oiled wildlife to be recovered.

Black-bellied whistling ducks, blue-winged teal and a variety of egret species are among the birds found.

LDWF’s initial site visit to the Alliance Refinery on Sunday was implemented in partnership with the Louisiana Oil Spill Coordinator’s Office, the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality, the United States Coast Guard and the United States Fish and Wildlife Service.

LDWF will continue implementing wildlife surveys at the Alliance Refinery with the intention of wildlife rescue and ultimately rehabilitation and release. LDWF is also working with Alliance to establish a wildlife hotline and are in the process of setting up a rehabilitation center.

“These efforts by the Department and other partners are critical in protecting our state’s precious natural resources,” LDWF Secretary Jack Montoucet said.