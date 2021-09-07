Lady Cardinals fend off Vidor in 5

BRIDGE CITY – Fighting off the Vidor Lady Pirates in their District 22-4A opener, the Bridge City Lady Cardinals notched a 25-8, 22-25, 21-25, 25-19, 15-9 Tuesday night at Cardinal Gym.

Harlee Tupper had 15 kills, eight aces and two blocks for the Lady Cardinals (18-4, 1-0). Demi Carter notched eight kills, five blocks and three aces.

Taryn Doiron posted 28 assists, 12 digs, three kills and three aces. Caryss Carpenter had 17 digs and three kills. Morgan Louvier claimed 14 digs, five kills, four aces and a block while Makenna Carey had 11 digs, two aces and a kill.

The Lady Cardinals will visit Orangefield in another Orange County battle next Tuesday.