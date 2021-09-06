Orange Police Beat 8.27 -9.2.21
From staff reports
The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from August 27 – Sept. 2, 2021:
Friday, Aug. 27
- Assault at the 3800 block of Meeks Drive
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 10000 block of Farm to Market Road 105
- Assault at the 700 block of Hickory Drive
- Miscellaneous incidents at the 700 block of State Hwy. 87
- Harassment at the 2600 block of 10th Street
- Theft at the 200 block of 8th Street
Saturday, Aug. 28
- Suspicious activity at the 3300 block of Ridgemont Drive
- Controlled substance at 10th and Polk
- Miscellaneous incidents at the 100 block of Azalea Street
- Assault on Cove Drive
Sunday, Aug. 29
- Controlled substance at the 7100 block of Interstate 10
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 4500 block of State Hwy 62
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 3000 block of MacArthur Drive
- Theft at the 600 block of Strickland Drive
Monday, Aug. 30
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at State Hwy 62 and Interstate 10
- Theft at the 3200 block of 41st Street
- Theft at the 2900 block of Interstate 10
- Assault at the 3500 block of Ridgemont Drive
Tuesday, Aug. 31
- Stolen property at 8th and Bilbo
- Miscellaneous incidents LCM Mart
- Traffic collision resulting in injury at the Interstate 10 and Simons Drive boat ramp
- Theft at the 1600 block of Green Ave
- Warrant service at the 2900 block of 16th Street
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at Interstate 10 and Simmons Drive
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at 37th Street and Tulane
Wednesday, Sept. 1
- Damaged property at the 3800 block of Meeks Drive
- Found property at the 1100 block of Texas Street
- Traffic collision resulting in injury at Interstate 10 north service road before State Hwy. 62
- Warrant service at the 6700 block of Farm to Market Road 105
Thursday, Sept. 2
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at 16th and Park
- Theft at the 1900 block of Allie Payne Road
- Driving under the influence – drugs = at 16th and Burton
- Abandon vehicle at the 1400 block of 37th Street
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 3700 block of 16th Street
- Stolen vehicle at the 2600 block of Allie Payne
- Warrant service at 15th and Burton
- Assault at the 1300 block of 14th Street
SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department
