Climbing the ladder to success at LSCO
Students in the Lamar State College Orange Intro to Process Technology class recently practiced climbing a tank while wearing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).
If you are interested in a career in the oil, gas, paper, and manufacturing industries, you can now enroll for a 2nd 8-Week Term which begins October 25th.
