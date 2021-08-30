Lady Cardinals chime in at No. 7 in Class 4A state volleyball poll

The Bridge City Lady Cardinals find themselves ranked No. 7 in the Class 4A state ranking by the Texas High School Girls Coaching Association after a blazing 17-2 start to the season.

The Lady Cardinals host Huffman in a big battle Tuesday.

Other Southeast Texas teams ranked include Hardin (8-2) at No. 12 in Class 3A and Evadale (12-7) in Class 2A-and-Under.

Here is the latest TGCA state poll that was released Monday:

Class 2A (includes Class 1A)

Crawford 21-6 Fayetteville 24-0

3 Bosqueville 22-0

4 Beckville 24-3

5 Bremond 18-2

6 Iola 19-7

Thrall 18-7 Tom Bean 12-2 Wink 14-3 Schulenburg 17-8 San Isidro 14-3 Benjamin 14-3 Cayuga 16-4 Frost 12-3 Plains 10-3 D’Hanis 14-7 Yorktown 13-5 Evadale 12-7 Frankston 9-5 Strawn 9-3

Class 3A

White Oak 19-1 East Bernard 23-1 Lorena 18-2 Harmony 12-1 Boyd 13-2 Shallowater 14-1 Holliday 19-45-2 Bushland 10-2 Troy 13-3 Fairfield 19-4 Anderson-Shiro 12-2 Hardin 8-2 Hallettsville 12-3 S & S Consolidated 14-4 Paradise 17-5 Blue Ridge 12-1 Mount Vernon 10-2 Sabine 13-3 Scurry-Rosser 13-3 Columbus 15-5

Class 4A

Celina 22-0 Hereford 25-1 Farmersville 23-1 Kennedale 18-3 Pleasanton 22-2 Carthage 16-3 Bridge City 16-2 Argyle 17-5 Rockport-Fulton 13-3 Bellville 19-6 Wimberly 13-6 Navasota 19-5 Stephenville 15-3 Cuero 15-4 Brownwood 12-3 Aubrey 12-3 Alvarado 12-3 Geronimo Navarro 13-4 Needville 14-8 LaVernia 17-11

Class 5A

Dallas Highland Park 17-5 Lucas Lovejoy 17-5 College Station 20-2 Lufkin 19-3 Colleyville Heritage 14-4 McAllen 24-2 Justin Northwest 13-7 Pflugerville Hendrickson 24-4 Leander Rouse 16-9 New Braunfels Canyon 23-7 Barbers Hill 17-2 Pioneer 18-2 Friendswood 20-6 Liberty Hill 17-6 Frisco Reedy 12-5 Austin Anderson 14-4 Canutillo 14-4 Mission Veterans Memorial 17-5 Gregory-Portland 20-7 Mission Sharyland 20-5

Class 6A