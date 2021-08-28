August 28, 2021

Vidor Police Beat 8.19-8.24.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 12:15 am Saturday, August 28, 2021

From staff reports

The City of Vidor Police Department responded to the following calls from August 19 – August 24, 2021:

Thursday, Aug. 19

  • Assault at the 400 block of Canal
  • Miscellaneous incidents at the 1000 block of North Archie Street

Friday, Aug. 20

  • Assist other agency at the 865 mile marker at Interstate 10
  • Warrant service at the 300 block of West Courtland Street
  • Burglary at the 1400 block of Orange Street

Saturday, Aug. 21

  • Trespassing at the 600 block of Old Hwy. 90 West

Sunday, Aug. 22

  • Assist other agency at the 1700 block of Interstate 10

Monday, Aug. 23

  • Assault at the 1100 block of South Timberlane Street
  • Harassment at the 600 block of East Railroad Ave
  • Hit and run at the 400 block of Main Street
  • Theft at the 1800 block of Main Street
  • Warrant Service at the 4000 Evangeline Drive
  • Controlled substance at the 800 block of Main Street
  • Theft at the 500 block of Sargent Street

Tuesday, Aug. 24

  • Suspicious person at the 1600 block of Main Street
  • Stolen vehicle at the 2400 block of State Hwy. 12
  • Burglary at the 300 block Needles Street
  • Assist other agency at Main and North Tram

 

SOURCE: The City of Vidor Police Department

