Vidor Police Beat 8.19-8.24.21
The City of Vidor Police Department responded to the following calls from August 19 – August 24, 2021:
Thursday, Aug. 19
- Assault at the 400 block of Canal
- Miscellaneous incidents at the 1000 block of North Archie Street
Friday, Aug. 20
- Assist other agency at the 865 mile marker at Interstate 10
- Warrant service at the 300 block of West Courtland Street
- Burglary at the 1400 block of Orange Street
Saturday, Aug. 21
- Trespassing at the 600 block of Old Hwy. 90 West
Sunday, Aug. 22
- Assist other agency at the 1700 block of Interstate 10
Monday, Aug. 23
- Assault at the 1100 block of South Timberlane Street
- Harassment at the 600 block of East Railroad Ave
- Hit and run at the 400 block of Main Street
- Theft at the 1800 block of Main Street
- Warrant Service at the 4000 Evangeline Drive
- Controlled substance at the 800 block of Main Street
- Theft at the 500 block of Sargent Street
Tuesday, Aug. 24
- Suspicious person at the 1600 block of Main Street
- Stolen vehicle at the 2400 block of State Hwy. 12
- Burglary at the 300 block Needles Street
- Assist other agency at Main and North Tram
SOURCE: The City of Vidor Police Department
