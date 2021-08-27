Orange County Sheriff’s Office Beat 8.9-8.15.21
From staff reports
The Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls from August 9 – August 15, 2021:
Monday, Aug. 9
- Theft at the 100 block of Camp Street in Vidor
- Theft near MLK and Haliburton Road in Orange
- Suspicious circumstances at the 1000 block of Pine Cove Street in Vidor
- Disturbance at the 9000 block of State Hwy. 87 in Orange
- Criminal mischief at the 9000 block of Oak Vista Drive in Orange
Tuesday, Aug. 10
- Burglary at the 800 block of Meadowlark Street in Orange
- Theft at the 800 block of Meadowlark Street in Orange
- Fraud at the 7000 block of Kaiyute in Orange
- Theft at the 1200 block of West Circle Drive in Vidor
- Theft at the 100 block of South Fisherman Road in Vidor
- Disturbance at the 6000 block of Tulane Road
Wednesday, Aug. 11
- Sex offender verification at the 2200 block of Love Road in Vidor
- Traffic collision near Interstate 10 and Beards Bayou in Vidor
- Sex offender verification at the 2500 block of Spooner Road in Vidor
- Sex offender verification at the 3000 block of Farm to Market Road 1131 in Vidor
- Criminal Mischief at the 1500 block of Operators Lane in Vidor
- Theft at the 9100 block of Interstate 10
- Criminal mischief at the 13000 block of Farm to Market Road 1130 in Orange
- Assault at the 1500 block of Terry Road in Vidor
- Disturbance at the 5000 block of South Patillo Road in Orange
Thursday, Aug. 12
- Disturbance at the 1400 block of Sharon Lane in Vidor
- Theft at the 1200 block of Osteen Road in Vidor
- Theft at the 4600 block of Broussard Circle in Orange
- Criminal mischief at the 3000 block of Old Peveto Road in Orange
- Disturbance at the 1400 block of Sharon Lane in Vidor
- Disturbance at the 7500 block of Mason Road in Orange
Friday, Aug. 13
- Reckless driving at the 1700 block of Limerick Drive in Vidor
- Criminal mischief on Broussard Circle in Orange
Sunday, Aug. 15
- Disturbance at the 6800 block of Chevron Street in Orange
- Disturbance at the 4200 block of Carlene Street in Orange
- Assault at the 4800 block of Yaupon Street in Orange
SOURCE: Orange County Sheriff’s Office
