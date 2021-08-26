Shooting leaves one sister dead

Thursday, August 26, 2021 at 12:23 p.m. Orange Police responded to a shooting on Circle D in the Roselawn area of Orange.

Orange Police officers located Mykeisha Young, 29, of Orange with a gunshot wound near her neck. Orange Police officers learned two sisters were home with their mother when the sisters began arguing, resulting in one of them being shot.

Mykeisha Young was transported to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont by Acadian ambulance.

Mykeisha Young was declared deceased a short time later.

Detectives are investigating how the gun was introduced into the fight, resulting in the death.