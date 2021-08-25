LSCO student receives Congressional Recognition
Lamar State College Orange student, Steven Wilkerson, received a Special Certificate of Congressional Recognition from Congressman Brian Babin’s office for completing their 2021 Summer Intern Program this summer.
On campus, Steven is a member of the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society and the Speech and Debate Team. A graduate of West Orange-Stark High School, he hopes to go to law school and become an attorney.
