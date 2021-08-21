Orange County marriage licenses issued 8.16 – 8.20.21

The following couples were reported to have obtained marriage licenses in the office of Brandy Robertson, Orange County Clerk, during the week of August 16 – August 20, 2021:

Chad J. Touchet and Misty M. Brister

Evan C. Marcantel and Kristin N. Knott

Justin A. McWilliams and Sheri D. Graham

Henry S. Booker and Barbara A. Duttry

Colton R. Minter and Lindsey E. Stevenson

Benjamin R. Gamache and Brittany A. Kuehner

Richard K. Sutton and Heather F. Ballard

Jarrett D. Mitchell and Halea B. McFarland

Sean P. Russell and Kayla N. Boyett

Devon B. Mires and Trina F. Higgins

William B. Matthews, III and Kimberly P. Polk

Brandon T. Busby and Melissa L. Matlage

Kyle T. Rich and Rhiannon B.M. Phillips

Michael E. Cline and Kathy J. King

James L. Greene and Chantel I. Marceaux

Philip E. Webb, Jr and Jessica R. Evans

Aaron W. Webb and Charlotte C. Bates