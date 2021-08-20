Today is Aug. 20

NATIONAL RADIO DAY

Each year on August 20th, National Radio Day recognizes the great invention of the radio. Celebrate the news, information, music, and stories carried across the airwaves.

Several inventors had a part in the invention of the radio in the late 1800s. Amazingly, not just one person can be credited with its beginning. Instead, each component developed through invention and discovery. As these technologies converged, the radio came to life.

THE CONTRIBUTORS

In the paragraphs that follow, a noted international effort contributed to the conception of the radio. In Germany, Heinrich Hertz’s research proved electricity could be transmitted wirelessly. Elsewhere, the prolific inventor patented multiple inventions and provided the radio with the Tesla coil. Born in Croatia, Tesla also contributed many patents involving alternating current. Not only did Tesla make the radio possible, but he also advanced the science and production of numerous other inventions. However, when it comes to the first commercially available wireless, Italian, Guglielmo Marconi receives the honor.

Entertainment and music didn’t always fill the airwaves. In fact, the radio’s first function was much more practical. First, the wireless radio served the military. The radio also provided a regular public service role. Much like the dits and dots of a telegram, the wireless transmitted information. Aboard the Titanic at the time of its sinking, a Marconi wireless broadcast the ship’s distress signal. In 1906, the first radio broadcast of voice and music purely for entertainment purposes aired. Reginald Fessenden transmitted the program from Brant Rock, MA for the general public to hear. The Canadian born scientist would go on to many more successes in his lifetime.

An American contributor to the radio, Lee de Forest invented the Audion vacuum. This invention made live broadcasting possible. Born in Iowa in 1873, de Forest would become the chief scientist for the first U.S. radio firm, American Wireless Telephone, and Telegraph.

BROADCASTS

The 1920s brought the first broadcast stations to the forefront. Around the world, listeners tuned in for news and world events for the first time. Other radio facts include:

Radio ownership grew. In 1931, two out of five homes owned a radio. By 1938, four out of five owned a radio.



According to FCC statistics, at the end of 2012, more than 15,000 licensed broadcast radio stations were operating in the U.S.

On October 1, 1999, the first satellite radio broadcast occurred. Worldspace aired the broadcast in Africa.

August 20th Celebrated (and Not So Celebrated) History 1858 Charles Darwin and Arthur Wallace both publish their theories on evolution in The Journal of the Proceedings of the Linnean Society of London. 1866 Nearly a year after the end of hostilities, President Andrew Johnson formally declares the end of the American Civil War. 1872 William Robinson receives patent No. 130,661 for his open circuit signaling system for railroads. 1882 Pyotr Tchaikovsky debuts his 1812 Overture in a specially built concert hall in Moscow. 1897 Sir Ronald Ross dissects an anopheline mosquito and discovers malaria parasites. His discovery went on to prove how anopheline mosquitoes spread malaria. 1911 The New York Times sends the first telegram around the world. Using a commercial service, their mission was to determine the speed of a message sent around the world by telegraph. The message was relayed by 16 different operators over 28,000 miles and was received 16.5 minutes later. What did it say? “This message sent around the world.” 1920 The American Professional Football Association forms and elects Jim Thorpe as their first president. 1920 The first commercial radio station begins airing. Started by The Detroit News, the station’s original call sign was 8MK. 1929 La Choy receives a registered trademark for its brand name products – registration number 0260241. 1960 The Soviet’s Sputnik 5 with two dogs, mice, rats and plants return to Earth after a 1-day venture in space. Belka, Strelka and the other living creatures were unharmed during their voyage. 1965 Rolling Stones release the single “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” in the United Kingdom. 1977 NASA launches Voyager II into space with a record including greetings in 60 languages as well as scientific information, music and Earth sounds. 1985 Dwight Gooden becomes the first National League pitcher to strike out more than 200 batters in his first 2 seasons. 1998 The Supreme Court of Canada reaches a decision regarding the legality of Quebec succeeding from Canada. After two failed referendum attempts to vote for sovereignty by the governing party, Parti Quebecois, the Canadian government brought the issue to the courts.