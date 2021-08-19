Community Calendar 8.19 -8.30.21

Aug. 19

NAACP Monthly General Meeting

NAACP Orange Branch Members are invited to the NAACP Monthly General Meeting at 6 p.m. on Aug. 19. Members can join on-line or via phone. The Zoom link is: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88385054952. The dial-in information is (346) 248-7799, Meeting ID 883 8505 4952#

Aug. 24

Music Friendly Certification Ceremony

Texas Music Office will hold a Music Friendly Certification Ceremony from 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. at Vidor City Hall located at 1395 N. Main Street in Vidor.

Aug. 30

Tim Schossow Memorial Golf Tournament

Greater Orange Area Chamber of Commerce will host the 1st Annual Tim Schossow Memorial Golf Tournament at 7 a.m. on August 30, 2021 at Sunset Grove Golf Course at 2900 West Sunset Drive Orange.