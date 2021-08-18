August 18, 2021

Van Wade/Orange Leader

Teams have final scrimmages Thursday

By Van Wade

Published 8:51 am Wednesday, August 18, 2021

Area high school teams will get one more scrimmage in this Thursday before the regular season cranks up Aug. 27 after they had their first scrimmages last Friday.

The Little Cypress-Mauriceville Bears will host the Bridge City Cardinals Thursday. West Orange-Stark will visit Vidor and the Orangefield Bobcats will head to Lumberton.

