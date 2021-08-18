Orange County Sheriff’s Office Beat 8.2-8.8.21
From staff reports
The Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls from August 2 – August 8, 2021:
Monday, Aug. 2
- Theft on Interstate 10 in Orange
- Stolen vehicle at the 3200 block of Farm to Market Road 1006 in Orange
Tuesday, Aug. 3
- Animal bite at the corner of Houseman Street and Concord Street in Vidor
- Runaway at the 5900 block of Gilbert Drive in Orange
- Assault at the 5000 block of State Hwy. 12 in Vidor
Wednesday, Aug. 4
- Stolen vehicle at the 4100 block of State Hwy. 87 in Orange
- Burglary at the 9000 block of State Hwy. 12 in Orange
Thursday, Aug. 5
- Disturbance at the 300 block of Sawmill Road in Vidor
- Theft at the 5200 block of Colony Lane in Orange
- Suspicious vehicle at the 2000 block of Killian Road in Orange
Friday, Aug. 6
- Narcotics incident in Orange
Saturday, Aug. 7
- Theft at the 18000 block of State Hwy. 62 in Orange
- Stolen vehicle at the 800 block of Flicker in Orange
- Theft at the 100 block of South Fisherman Road in Vidor
- Disturbance at the 2000 block of Concord Street in Vidor
- Assault at the 200 block of Pine Forest Drive in Vidor
- Assault at the 4200 block of Farm to Market Road 105 in Vidor
Sunday, Aug. 8
- Burglary at the 6000 block of Farm to Market Road 105 in Vidor
- Shooting at the 5900 block of Ashland Drive in Orange
SOURCE: Orange County Sheriff’s Office
