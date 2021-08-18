August 20, 2021

Orange County Sheriff’s Office Beat 8.2-8.8.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 3:57 pm Wednesday, August 18, 2021

From staff reports

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls from August 2 – August 8, 2021:

Monday, Aug. 2

  • Theft on Interstate 10 in Orange
  • Stolen vehicle at the 3200 block of Farm to Market Road 1006 in Orange

Tuesday, Aug. 3

  • Animal bite at the corner of Houseman Street and Concord Street in Vidor
  • Runaway at the 5900 block of Gilbert Drive in Orange
  • Assault at the 5000 block of State Hwy. 12 in Vidor

Wednesday, Aug. 4

  • Stolen vehicle at the 4100 block of State Hwy. 87 in Orange
  • Burglary at the 9000 block of State Hwy. 12 in Orange

Thursday, Aug. 5

  • Disturbance at the 300 block of Sawmill Road in Vidor
  • Theft at the 5200 block of Colony Lane in Orange
  • Suspicious vehicle at the 2000 block of Killian Road in Orange

Friday, Aug. 6

  • Narcotics incident in Orange

Saturday, Aug. 7

  • Theft at the 18000 block of State Hwy. 62 in Orange
  • Stolen vehicle at the 800 block of Flicker in Orange
  • Theft at the 100 block of South Fisherman Road in Vidor
  • Disturbance at the 2000 block of Concord Street in Vidor
  • Assault at the 200 block of Pine Forest Drive in Vidor
  • Assault at the 4200 block of Farm to Market Road 105 in Vidor

Sunday, Aug. 8

  • Burglary at the 6000 block of Farm to Market Road 105 in Vidor
  • Shooting at the 5900 block of Ashland Drive in Orange

SOURCE: Orange County Sheriff’s Office

