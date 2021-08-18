Lady Bobcats drop tight one in Liberty
LIBERTY – The Orangefield Lady Bobcats dropped a hard-fought five-game match to the Liberty Lady Panthers on the road Tuesday night.
Liberty captured the win 16-25, 25-19, 16-25, 25-18, 15-11.
Leaders on the night for the Lady Bobcats (7-2) were:
Madison Greenway 5 aces, 13 kills, 18 digs. Mackenzie Haley 8 kills, 5 digs, 1 block. Harleigh Rawls had 18 digs
Alayna Dodd had 17 digs.
Greenlea Oldham had 2 blocks and 5 kills.
Kylie Mouton had 2 blocks.
Faith Burnette 19 assists and 11 digs.
The Lady Bobcats will host Hamshire-Fannett Friday with the varsity starting at 4:30 p.m.
