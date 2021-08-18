Glenda Daugereau Hutchison Stutes, lovingly known as Glenda Faye, 78 years of age, passed away peacefully August 15, 2021. She was born August 10, 1943 in Orange, Texas to Thomas Lewis Daugereau and Emma Louise Vincent Daugereau.

Glenda Faye grew up in Orange, Texas where she was raised by Myrle W. Hutchison Sr. and Emma “Louise” Hutchison. She graduated from St. Mary’s Catholic School and worked for Channelview Independent School District for many years.

Glenda and Leland Stutes, her best friend and husband of 39 years, recently moved to Hemphill, Texas after living in Buffalo, Texas for more than 20 years.

She is proceeded in death by her mother, Emma Louise Hutchison, her father, Thomas Lewis Daugereau, her step father, Myrle W. Hutchison Sr., her brother, Myrle W. Hutchison Jr., and her great granddaughter, Aubrey Jade “AJ”Salinas.

She is survived by her husband, Leland Stutes, her daughter, Sue Lee of Seabrook, Tx., her grandson Michael Lee, his wife, Sydney Lee and great grandson Johnathan Lee of Mont Belview, Tx. Granddaughter Jordyn Salinas and her husband Eric Salinas of Mont Belvieu, Tx. God Daughter Teena Baker of Dequincy, Louisiana. Brother Carroll Hutchison and his wife Gwenda Hutchison of Starks, Louisiana. Brother James “Jimmy” Hutchison and his wife Diana Hutchison of Buffalo, Tx. Sister Dorthea “Dotty” Hutchison Matlock of Hemphill, Tx. As well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and her fur baby, “Sweetie” , who all loved her dearly.

The family wishes to extend their sincere thanks and gratitude for all expressions of sympathy and acts of kindness shown during this time of bereavement.

A visitation will begin at 8:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. on Friday, August 20, 2021 at Starr Funeral Home in Hemphill, Texas.

Funeral Services will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 20, 2021 at St. Pius I Catholic Church in Hemphill, Texas under the direction of Starr Funeral Home with Father Maria Susai officiating.

Cremations arrangements will be handled by Starr Funeral Home in Hemphill, Texas.

Condolences can be made and guest book may be signed online at starrfuneralhome.com.