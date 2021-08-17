PHOTO GALLERY: Driver dies in collision on Interstate 10 Tuesday

Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) investigated a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 10, on Monday, August 16, in Orange County.

The preliminary investigation indicates that at approximately 9:11 p.m., a 2016 Peterbilt commercial vehicle was disabled on the westbound improved shoulder near mile marker 876. A 2016 Hyundai Sonata was traveling westbound failed to control speed, and struck the back of the Peterbilt. Due to the force of the crash, the Hyundai crossed all lanes of traffic and struck the concrete barrier, overturned and burst into flames.

The driver of the commercial vehicle was not injured and was identified as Peter Giraudin, 64, from Stony Point, New York.

The driver of the Hyundai has not been identified due to the severe burns incurred in the crash. The unidentified driver was pronounced deceased by Judge Chad Jenkins out of Orange, Texas

This crash remains under investigation. No additional information is available at this time.