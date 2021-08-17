August 17, 2021

Orange Police Beat 8.16.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 1:49 pm Tuesday, August 17, 2021

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from August 16, 2021:

  • Robbery at the 1300 block of 16th Street
  • Trespassing at the 1600 block of 16th Street

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department

