LCPD has one in custody in connection with shooting

On Tuesday, July 27, 2021, Detectives with the Lake Charles Police Department were assigned to investigate the shooting at Huber Park referenced in the initial release below. The shooting resulted in two victims being transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

On Friday, July 30, 2021, Officers with the Lake Charles Police Department and Calcasieu Parish Sherriff’s Office SWAT Teams took one juvenile male (16 years old) into custody. This juvenile has been charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder and one count of attempted armed robbery with a firearm. He is being held at the Juvenile Detention Center.

The investigation into this shooting has continued and on Tuesday, August 17, 2021, Officers with the Lake Charles Police Department SWAT Team arrested a second juvenile suspect without incident at approximately 9 a.m. The 14-year-old male suspect has been charged with one count of attempted first-degree murder and one count of attempted armed robbery with a firearm. He is being held at the Juvenile Detention Center.

The lead investigators are Sgt. Dustin Fontenot and Sgt. Joe Savoie. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact these detectives by calling (337) 491-1311.