Orange Police Beat 8.13-8.15.21
From staff reports
The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from August 13 – August 15, 2021:
Friday, Aug. 13
- Theft at the 1800 block of Allie Payne Road
- Assault at the 200 block of 8th Street
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at 11th and Burton
- Warrant service on Byron Road
Saturday, Aug. 14
- Hit and run resulting in vehicle damage at State Hwy. 62 and Farm to Market Road 105
- Theft at the 1500 block of Dupont Drive
- Public intoxication at the 500 block of Knox Ave
Sunday, Aug. 15
- Driving under the influence – drugs – at Meeks Drive near Clark
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 1200 block of Jayway Street
- Miscellaneous incidents at the 4300 block of Meeks Drive
- Assault at the 4200 block of Glenhurst Street
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the north service road at Bob Hall
SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department
You Might Like
Vaccine Clinic Moved to Tomorrow – Now Open to Anyone
Due to a scheduling conflict, LSCO’s COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic will now take place tomorrow, Tuesday, August 17th, from 10am-11am at our... read more