Sales tax revenue continues tom increase for most local entities

By Dawn Burleigh

Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced, on Wednesday, he will send cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose taxing districts $1.07 billion in local sales tax allocations for August, 17.4 percent more than in August 2020.

These allocations are based on sales made in June by businesses that report tax monthly and on sales made in April, May and June by quarterly filers.

While many entities in Orange County, including the county itself, saw another month of increased sales tax revenue, three saw a decrease this month and one has a decrease in year-to-date (YTD) payments.

City of Orange shows an above average increase at 22.81 percent more for this payment when comparing $577,920.94 for this payment last year to $709,754.22 this year. For YTD payments the city continues to see an increase when comparing $4,635,415.73 YTD in 2021 to $3,790,571 YTD in 2020, over 22 percent increase.

City of Pine Forest had a decrease in sales tax revenue for this period, almost 12 percent less, when comparing $14,466.13 this payment to $16,422.02 last year. However, for YTD payments, the numbers show an over 29 percent increase YTD when comparing $130,728.55 YTD in 2021 to $100,804.24 YTD in 2020.

The county had an almost 10 percent increase in payments for this payment when comparing $539,748.18 last year to $593,705.53 this year. The county has received more than 13 percent in sales tax revenue for YTD when comparing $4,401,238.32 in YTD 2021 to $3,870,480.41 YTD in 2020.