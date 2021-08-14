Pet of the Week – Camo
Meet Camo. This blue-and-brown eyed rascal will steal your heart! Like a true soldier, he sits at attention when directed, but will gladly cut loose and play a game of chase in the backyard. Camo is waiting for a new beginning with his forever hooman. Please consider fostering or adopting this lovable young pup. Call the West Orange Animal Shelter today at 409.883.3468 to set up a meet-and-greet with Camo.
