August 14, 2021

  • 91°

Pet of the Week – Camo

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 12:49 am Saturday, August 14, 2021

Meet Camo.  This blue-and-brown eyed rascal will steal your heart!  Like a true soldier, he sits at attention when directed, but will gladly cut loose and play a game of chase in the backyard.  Camo is waiting for a new beginning with his forever hooman. Please consider fostering or adopting this lovable young pup. Call the West Orange Animal Shelter today at 409.883.3468 to set up a meet-and-greet with Camo.

Print Article

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Crime

  • Education

  • Business

  • Entertainment

  • Lifestyle

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar