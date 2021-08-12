August 13, 2021

  • 82°

NWS Lake Charles Weather Update: 2:30 p.m. 8.12.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 3:03 pm Thursday, August 12, 2021

Weather

Daytime showers and thunderstorms are expected into next week.
Temperatures are expected to be near normal.
In the tropics, Tropical Depression Fred will threaten Florida this weekend. A tropical wave in the Atlantic will reach the Caribbean by early next week. Neither system poses a threat to our area so far.

Print Article

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Crime

  • Education

  • Business

  • Entertainment

  • Lifestyle

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar