Mother sentenced to life in prison for death of her baby

On Wednesday, August 11, 2021, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office successfully prosecuted Raychyl Danielle Philmon for the offense of Capital Murder.

Philmon was arrested in March, 2019 after an investigation by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division into the death of her 18 month old son, Raydyn Jones.

Philmon was sentenced to LIFE without the possibility of parole after an Orange County Jury deliberated for approximately 40 minutes.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Orange County District Attorney’s Office, Orange Police Department, Bridge City Police Department and their officers, along with others, for their diligent work regarding the arrest and prosecution of Philmon.