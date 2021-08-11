August 12, 2021

  • 81°

Orange Police Beat 8.10.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 10:27 am Wednesday, August 11, 2021

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from August 10, 2021:

  • Theft at the 1100 block of 16th Street
  • Shoplifting at the 1400 block of 16th Street
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 3100 block of 16th Street
  • Burglary at the 100 block of Knox Ave.

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department

Print Article

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Crime

  • Education

  • Business

  • Entertainment

  • Lifestyle

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar