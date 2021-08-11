Nezat celebrate 65 years

Mr. and Mrs. James and Betty (Landry) Nezat are celebrating their 65th anniversary on August 14, 2021. They were married in Port Arthur at the Lady of Guadalupe Church on 15th Street.

They have three children, June Ann and Ken Shulte, of Lake Jackson, James (JD) and Tina (Downey) Nezat, of Denham Springs, LA., Tamela Kay and Alfred (Peewee) Adams of Orange. They also have eight grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

The Nezat’s are members of St. Henry Church in Bridge City.