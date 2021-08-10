Today is August 10

NATIONAL LAZY DAY

On August 10th, National Lazy Day gives us permission to relax and kick back. So, we’re going to be a bit lazy here.

As you can see, there is not much information regarding this annually celebrated holiday as we do not feel like doing any research. Actually, we do not feel like doing anything at all. Consequently, we are in our hammocks with a couple of good books and glasses of lemonade and iced tea. Yes, it is a Lazy Day. We choose to be lazy rather than tell much more about this day.

“You can’t teach people to be lazy – they either have it, or they don’t.” ~ Dagwood Bumstead

HOW TO OBSERVE #NationalLazyDay

Take this test to prepare yourself for the day. Lazy people fact #72432143726413424. If you were too lazy to read that number, you’re ready to celebrate this day.

The number one rule of any lazy day is if you can’t reach it, you don’t need it. Don’t break the rule.

We assigned an alternative word for lazy for the day. We call it very relaxed.

What is the official exercise of #NationalLazyDay? Diddly squats.

For some tips on how to enjoy a successful lazy day visit A Pint-Sized Life Blog. We were too lazy to give you our own list.

NATIONAL S’MORES DAY

National S’mores Day on August 10th recognizes the most popular campfire treat! Millions of people of all ages love this gooey, toasted treat.

S’mores consists of a roasted marshmallow with a layer of chocolate bar sandwiched between two pieces of graham cracker.

The origin of this tasty snack is credited to the entrepreneur Alec Barnum. However, the first recorded version of the recipe can be found in the 1927 publication of Tramping and Trailing with the Girl Scouts. Even though the Girl Scouts were not the first ones to make s’mores, Girl Scout groups describe them in their reports as early as 1925. Earlier recipes used the name “Some Mores.” It is unclear when the word “S’mores” became the more common name.

Today, many variations on the original s’more find their way around a campfire.

Try spreading peanut butter on the graham crackers before adding the other ingredients.

Substitute peanut butter cups in place of the chocolate bar.

Replace the graham crackers with fudge-dipped cookies.

Add banana slices.

HOW TO OBSERVE #NationalSmoresDay

Try this S’more Bar recipe at home. Enjoy and share with your friends and family. However, if you think s’mores are too messy for you but enjoy the flavor, add the s’more ingredients to delicious desserts. Cakes, pies, dips, trifles also offer a terrific way to enjoy the taste of a s’more.

How many different ways can you make a s’more? Use #NationalSmoresDay to post on social media.

Recipe from https://www.foodnetwork.com/ recipes/food-network-kitchen/ classic-smores-recipe-2108470

Ingredients

Deselect All 8 sheets honey graham crackers One 4.4-ounce bar milk chocolate, such as Hershey’s, broken into 8 pieces Pinch kosher salt 8 large marshmallows

Directions