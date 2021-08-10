August 12, 2021

  • 81°
Photo courtesy of Sandra Cash

Curbside Recycling Awareness

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 4:48 pm Tuesday, August 10, 2021

West Orange Mayor Randy Branch proclaims August “Curbside Recycling Awareness” month for Orange County.  “Trashy Ladies” say Sign up for curbside recycling by going to kocb.org homepage and hit “recycling button” or https://recyclops.com/locations/texas/orange/

Recycle bags provided, no sorting, and twice a month curbside pick-up for $12.99 a month.

