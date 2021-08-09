Woman strikes vehicle before hitting a building

After much anticipation of opening at its new location and formally celebrating with a ribbon cutting, 5Point will have to delay the ribbon cutting a few more days after a woman drove into the building on Sunday and a smell of gas raising concerns at the 3700 block of 16th Street in Orange.

A woman driving a blue Honda HR-V was at an ATM machine, at approximately 11:20 a.m. on Sunday, when she drove in reverse striking the building before hitting a black Lexus behind the building. The woman continued driving until she struck another building attached to the first building.

The woman’s driver’s license is being held while the case is under investigation.

5Point Credit Union had a ribbon cutting scheduled for Tuesday for its newest location but has postponed it due to the smell of gas in the area.