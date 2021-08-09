August 9, 2021

NWS Lake Charles tropical update: 1 p.m. 8.9.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 12:57 pm Monday, August 9, 2021

Weather

The National Hurricane Center has increased the odds of a tropical system developing near Barbadoes to a high 80%. NHC will likely start advisories on this system (Potential Tropical Cyclone) at 4 pm this afternoon due to the immediate threat to the islands in the eastern Caribbean. This system could be a tropical depression later today or tonight.

Longer range forecasts on this system show it being a threat to Florida this weekend. How strong it will be by that point is still unknown.
So far, it does not look like it will be a threat to Texas or Louisiana, but it bears watching this week.
