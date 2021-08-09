Cheryl Kay Champine-Tucker

Cheryl Kay Tucker, 61, of Dumfries, VA., died Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021 at the University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center in Glen Burnie, Maryland.

Funeral will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday Aug. 14 at Cathedral of Faith Baptist Church in Beaumont, Texas with entombment at Magnolia Memorial Garden Mausoleum Cemetery in Orange, Texas under the direction of Calvary Mortuary staff.

She was a native of Orange, Texas and lived in the east coast for the past 30 years.

Survivors include her husband Tony Tucker of Dumfries, Va., three sons, Damien, D’Juan, and Dominic Tucker, six grandchildren of Dumfries, Va. Parents Arnold and Shirley Champine, brother Roland Champine, all of Orange, Texas.