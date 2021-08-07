Today is August 7

NATIONAL RASPBERRIES N’ CREAM DAY

Enjoy fresh berries in cream on August 7th during National Raspberries N’ Cream Day. With the raspberry season in full swing, what better way to celebrate than with this simple and delicious treat.

There are several days on the calendar celebrating raspberries. We just finished National Raspberry Cake Day last week. You will find three delicious recipes on that page alone to enjoy.

At one time, raspberries were a midsummer crop. However, new technology, cultivars, and transportation make it possible to enjoy these sweet berries all year long. Because of these new technologies, raspberry growers now have an extended selling season.

Did You Know?

There are more than 200 species of raspberries.

Scotland grows an abundance of raspberries. Raspberries love their fertile, well-drained soils.

However, Russia produces the most raspberries in the world at 120,000 tons per year.

Besides red, raspberries also come in purple, gold and black colors.

Unlike other fruits, raspberries don’t ripen off the shrub. If picked green, the raspberry will not sweeten or soften.

HOW TO OBSERVE #RaspberriesNCreamDay

While enjoying raspberries at the height of their season, explore recipes. There are so many ways to enjoy raspberries. Preserving them in jams and jellies is just one way. Another delicious treat this time of year is ice cream. Baked goods are always a family favorite, too.

However, eating berries fresh off the shrub is one of the greatest pleasures around! Visit a pick-your-own farm and experience warm, juicy berries popping in your mouth on a summer day.

Please enjoy this Raspberry Cream Layer Cake Recipe:

Use #RaspberriesNCreamDay to post on social media and spread the word.

Recipe from https://www.acouplecooks.com/ raspberries-and-cream/

Ingredients 1 pint raspberries

1 tablespoon granulated sugar

1 cup heavy whipping cream, chilled

2 tablespoons powdered sugar

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

⅓ cup pistachios, crushed