Stock Up On School Supplies, Get COVID-19 Vaccine Ahead Of School Year During Tax Free Weekend

AUSTIN – Tax-Free Weekend in Texas runs Friday, August 6th through Sunday, August 8th. The Texas Comptroller of Public Account’s estimates that shoppers will save around $107.3 million in state and local sales tax during this sales tax holiday. Qualified items priced below $100 are exempt from sales tax, and an extensive list is available at TexasTaxHoliday.org

Texans can visit dshs.texas.gov/covidvaccine to find a vaccine provider near them.

“As parents, teachers, faculty, and students gear up for the new school year, Tax-Free Weekend is a great time to stock up on school supplies and get your COVID-19 vaccine,” said Governor Abbott. “Many COVID-19 vaccine providers are even located inside stores where Texans can participate in Tax-Free Weekend. The vaccine is the best defense we have against the COVID-19, and I urge eligible Texans to visit covidvaccine.texas.gov to find a vaccine provider near them and get their shot this weekend. As more Texans receive their vaccine, our schools and communities will be better protected against the virus. Always remember — vaccines are voluntary, and will never be forced, in the state of Texas.”

Texas First Lady Cecilia Abbott is also encouraging Texans to donate extra tax-free school supplies to Texas Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS) Rainbow Rooms this weekend. Rainbow Rooms are 24/7 resource centers usually located within local Child Protective Services (CPS) offices. In the Rainbow Room, CPS caseworkers can get supplies for children who are victims of abuse or neglect — including clothing, school supplies, diapers, and much more.

Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar is reminding shoppers they can save money on clothes and school supplies during the state’s sales tax holiday on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 6-8.

State law exempts sales tax on qualified items — such as clothing, footwear, school supplies and backpacks — priced below $100, saving shoppers about $8 on every $100 they spend. The date of the sales tax holiday and the list of tax-exempt items are set by the Texas Legislature.

Apparel and school supplies that may be purchased tax free are listed on the Comptroller’s website at TexasTaxHoliday.org.

During the annual sales tax holiday, qualifying items can be purchased tax free online or by telephone, mail, custom order or any other means (including in-store purchases) when either:

the item is both delivered to, and paid for by, the customer during the exemption period; or

the customer orders and pays for the item, and the seller accepts the order during the exemption period for immediate shipment, even if delivery is made after the exemption period ends.

Texas’ sales tax holiday weekend has been an annual event since 1999. The Comptroller’s office estimates that shoppers will save an estimated $107.3 million in state and local sales tax during this sales tax holiday.