NWS Lake Charles weather update: 2:30 pm 8.5.21
Weather
Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected each day for the next week.
Temperatures will be near normal.
In the tropics, a couple of tropical waves far out in the Atlantic could develop later this weekend or early next week. There is no threat yet for the Gulf of Mexico.
You Might Like
VIDEO: Man arrested for purse snatching, injuring 70 year old victim
Donavon J. Alfred On Thursday, August 5th, 2021 at 7:34 AM, the Lake Charles Police Department was assigned to the... read more