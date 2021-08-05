August 6, 2021

NWS Lake Charles weather update: 2:30 pm 8.5.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 2:51 pm Thursday, August 5, 2021

Weather

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected each day for the next week.

Temperatures will be near normal.

In the tropics, a couple of tropical waves far out in the Atlantic could develop later this weekend or early next week. There is no threat yet for the Gulf of Mexico.

