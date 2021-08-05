Bobcat season tickets information

Orangefield Bobcats 2020 Season Ticket holders for football must purchase their tickets by Friday, Aug. 6.

2020 Season Ticket holders may exchange or buy more tickets Aug. 9-10 from 8 a.m.-11 a.m. and 1 p.m.-3 p.m.

The 2021 Season Tickets go on sale to the general public Aug. 11 from 8 a.m.-11 a.m. and 1 p.m.-3 p.m. in the Fieldhouse.

Season Ticket prices for the five home games are $6 which comes to $30 for the season. They are cash and checks only.

For information, please contact Melanee Scales at 735-4504 or email mscales@orangefieldisd.net.