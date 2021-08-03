Shaun McAlpin, Orangefield ISD Superintendent, announces that residents of Orangefield ISD and who are 60 years of age or older qualify for a Senior Citizens Pass. The Orangefield ISD School Board approved these passes in 1993. The pass entitles senior citizens free admission to home activities and events sponsored by the Orangefield Independent School District.

To obtain these passes, residents should go to the superintendent’s office, located in the administration building, between 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Proof of age and residence will be required for all Senior Citizens Pass requests.