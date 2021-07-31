Udderly amazing
Conservation Teacher Region IV Runner-up Jessica Harrington gave an “udderly” awesome demonstration of her teaching skills at the Orange County Convention and Expo Center on Farm to Market Road 1442 Thursday educating local kids from Texas A&M Agrilife Extension’s 4-H Clover Camp about the process and techniques used to bring milk from the cows to their tables.
