OP-ED: Living Life: Start planning your schedule now

It has been quite a while since I have been able to write an article for the paper. Between the Orange Lions Club Charity Carnival, vacation, and switching jobs the past few weeks have been a bit hectic to say the least.

So now we find ourselves just a few short weeks from school starting back up again. I can’t lie, I am ecstatic. I am a planner and I love the routine that the school year brings. Summer to me is a time of chaos and stress. I am weird. I know.

With the return to educational instruction looming, I thought I would share a few tips that we try (please note the word ‘try’) to execute in our household.

First off, start getting back to your normal schedule now. It will make things so much easier for everyone involved. During the school year our house is full of activity in the mornings, however, during the summer I am generally the only one up early and moving. Not only does the family get used to sleeping in, but I also get used to having the morning to myself to get ready. When school starts it is a shock to everyone’s systems.

Start planning your schedule now. Pretty soon sports practices, dance, volunteer activities and many other commitments will descend up your calendar. Start getting a game plan together now. It will make your life so much easier. Trust me on this one. Balancing the schedules of six kids is not an easy task. (I routinely miss things even with the best planning ahead of time).

Finally, remember to enjoy the remaining days of summer vacation. The days go by fast enough. It is important to take time and enjoy the moment. My oldest is a senior this year. I am not sure how we got to this point. It feels like he was just starting preschool and here we are working on planning for Project Graduation. When you hear someone say ‘that kids grow up in the blink of an eye’ believe it. It’s the truth.

Good luck and best wishes as your family begins the transition of going back to school. I hope this school year brings your family many memories and fun times. I know that’s what I want for our family.

Chris Kovatch is a resident of Orange County. You can reach him at news@orangeleader.com