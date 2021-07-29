Today is July 29

Cheese Sacrifice Purchase Day

Today is for sacrificing cheese in some way. It is unknown how the day got started, or how exactly cheese should be sacrificed, but most sources say it can be done by buying some cheese and breaking off some of it to place in a trap, in order to catch mice in your house. One adage related to the day says, “If you wish to catch some mice, first some cheese you must sacrifice…So purchase the cheese upon this day, and a mouse-free house is here to stay!”

***

National Lasagna Day

Every year on July 29 we celebrate one of everyone’s favorite pasta dishes, Lasagna. National Lasagna Day is an unofficial holiday, but one that people love to celebrate, as it is the perfect excuse to eat the delicious dish made with flat pasta sheets, bechamel, meat, and tomato sauce and cheese. Many choose to celebrate the day by taking the time to make their own lasagna for their family and friends, while others choose to take advantage of the lasagna deals and specials that restaurants offer.

Observe the day with a lasagna cookoff. Invite friends and family over for an evening of lasagna tasting. While everyone tastes and compares, enjoy a bottle of wine and laughter. Meanwhile, tell stories of your first attempt to make lasagna – everyone has one. And, don’t forget to get the children involved in baking, too! Lasagna is a family-friendly baking experience.

***

National Chicken Wing Day

So this July 29 raise a wing in honor of National Chicken Wing Day, the day rightfully proclaimed in 1977 by Buffalo Mayor Stan Makowski. Whether you like them hot and spicy, sticky sweet or plain Jane and whether your prefer them served with blue cheese, plum sauce or celery sticks, chicken wings have to be the most versatile protein on the planet. Americans have been attesting to this fact, gobbling up wings by the boat-load with more than 27 billion eaten in 2013 and 1.23 billion wings consumed during Super Bowl weekend alone. That’s over 100-million pounds of wings. To give you some idea of what that looks like picture the chicken wings laid out end to end — they’d circle the perimeter of the Earth not once but twice, according to https://www.nationalchickenwingday.com/

***

National Lipstick Day

Every girl’s go-to makeup item and the power of a set of stained lips is celebrated on National Lipstick Day on July 29.

Splurge on the high-end crimson lipstick you’ve been eyeing this July 29, National Lipstick Day! Lipstick has likely been around for thousands of years, made out of an insane array of items, from gemstones to crushed bugs. It has also come to symbolize so many things for women particularly through the eras, and still is an important part for many makeup routines today. It’s no wonder that it’s so common to hear the phrase “I feel like I’m naked without my lipstick!”

***

The fingerprint proves it was Michelangelo

Forensics technology has come a long way if it can prove that a 500 year old fingerprint belonged to Renaissance artist and sculptor Michelangelo. The Association of Mature American Citizens [AMAC] reports that experts at London’s Victoria & Albert Museum spotted what could be his thumbprint on a small, wax figurine — a prototype for what would have been a life-size marble statue, one of many to adorn the elaborate tomb of Pope Julius II. A senior curator at the museum called it “an exciting prospect that one of Michelangelo’s prints could have survived in the wax. Such marks would suggest the physical presence of the creative process of an artist.”