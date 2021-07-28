Orange Police Beat 7.16-7.22.21
From staff reports
The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from July 16 – July 22, 2021:
Friday, July 16
- Public intoxication at the 400 block of Front Ave
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at State Hwy. 87 and Farm to Market Road 1006
- Controlled substance at the 500 block of Pier Road
- Trespassing at the 1500 block of 16th Street
Saturday, July 17
- Stolen vehicle at the 600 block of Camellia Ave
- Warrant service at the 500 block of Gardenia Ave
- Assault at the 1400 block of Allie Payne Road
- Shoplifting at the 1400 block of 16th Street
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at Strickland and Edgar Brown
- Stolen identity at the 200 block of 8th Street
Sunday, July 18
- Evading detention at the 2200 block of Pacific Street
- Miscellaneous incidents at the 4000 block of Farm to Market Road 105
- Warrant at the 1300 block of Green Ave
- Warrant at the 3100 block of Edgar Brown
Monday, July 19
- Damaged property at the 4700 block of Meeks Drive
- Found property at the 700 block of Lutcher Drive
- Theft at the 600 block of Strickland Drive
- Assault on Sunset B Circle
- Weapons offense at the 500 block of Gardenia Ave
Tuesday, July 20
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 1300 block of Burton Ave
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 1400 block of 16th Street
- Juvenile problem at the 1900 block of 16th Street
- Missing person at the 2500 block of Thunderbird Drive
- Controlled substance at the 2300 block of Lutcher Drive
- Runaway at the 200 block of South Farragut Ave
- Stolen vehicle at the 400 block of Crepe Myrtle Ave
- Theft at the 2200 block of Westway Street
Wednesday, July 21
- Assault at the 4000 block of Sikes Road
- Assault at the 1000 block of State Hwy. 87
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 1400 block of 16th Street
- Public intoxication at the 1500 block of 10th Street
- Theft at the 300 block of Decatur Ave
Thursday, July 22
- Miscellaneous incidents at the 1200 block of 3rd Street
- Miscellaneous incidents at the 3700 block of Ridgemont Drive
- Warrant at the 200 block of Border Street
SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department
