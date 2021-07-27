Today is July 27

Take Your Houseplant For a Walk Day

Take Your Houseplant For A Walk Day is commemorated on July 27 of every year. Take Your Houseplant For A Walk Day is a day for enthusiastic plant growers to take their plants for a walk to get additional sunlight during the summer days and also to make them meet the surrounding environment. Sure, it is a weird day to observe. It is believed that the changing of the environment is healthy for the plants because plants have a sense of knowing the surrounding. By taking your indoor plants for a walk, you make your plants increase the sense of understanding and wellness. This day provides an opportunity for you to bond with your plants. On this day, throw your shyness away and become the proud plant owner and stroll your plant through the streets, parks, etc.

Walk on Stilts Day

If ever there was a day to stand tall amidst your peers, today is the day to do so. Today is Walk on Stilts Day. With a pair of stilts and a little practice, you can be a full participant in this tall day. Considered a hobby or a sport, stilt walking takes skill and practice. While stilt walking is not for everyone, chances are you’ve been on them at least once when you were a kid. If that was a long time ago, don’t worry. Stilt walking is like riding a bike…. once you’ve learned it, you never forget. If you’ve never been on a pair of stilts, you had a sheltered childhood.

For the Record

According to Guinness World Book of Records, the world’s tallest stilt was 53′ 10″ (16.41 m). The record was set on November 15, 2006 by Saimaiti Yiming of Xinjiang, China. Yiming took ten steps on the stilts without a safety net. In case you didn’t know, a stilt is measured from the ground to the ankle.

Thought for Today: ” You can make more friends in two months by being interested in other people, than you can in two years by trying to get other people interested in you.” – – Dale Carnegie

The Best Vegan Breakfast Sandwich

INGREDIENTS

Vegan Egg: 1 (16 oz/450 g) brick medium-firm tofu

3/4 cup unsweetened nondairy milk

1/3 cup nutritional yeast

1/4 cup tapioca flour

1 teaspoon ground turmeric

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon onion powder

1 teaspoon sea salt

1/2 teaspoon ground pepper

2 tablespoons finely chopped chives

3 tablespoons vegan butter, for frying Sandwich: 5 English muffins, split in half

5 tablespoons vegan butter

5 vegan cheddar cheese slices

Cassava Bacon

2 vine tomatoes, sliced thick

PREPARATION