Today is July 27
Take Your Houseplant For a Walk Day
Take Your Houseplant For A Walk Day is commemorated on July 27 of every year. Take Your Houseplant For A Walk Day is a day for enthusiastic plant growers to take their plants for a walk to get additional sunlight during the summer days and also to make them meet the surrounding environment. Sure, it is a weird day to observe. It is believed that the changing of the environment is healthy for the plants because plants have a sense of knowing the surrounding. By taking your indoor plants for a walk, you make your plants increase the sense of understanding and wellness. This day provides an opportunity for you to bond with your plants. On this day, throw your shyness away and become the proud plant owner and stroll your plant through the streets, parks, etc.
Walk on Stilts Day
If ever there was a day to stand tall amidst your peers, today is the day to do so. Today is Walk on Stilts Day. With a pair of stilts and a little practice, you can be a full participant in this tall day. Considered a hobby or a sport, stilt walking takes skill and practice. While stilt walking is not for everyone, chances are you’ve been on them at least once when you were a kid. If that was a long time ago, don’t worry. Stilt walking is like riding a bike…. once you’ve learned it, you never forget. If you’ve never been on a pair of stilts, you had a sheltered childhood.
For the Record
According to Guinness World Book of Records, the world’s tallest stilt was 53′ 10″ (16.41 m). The record was set on November 15, 2006 by Saimaiti Yiming of Xinjiang, China. Yiming took ten steps on the stilts without a safety net. In case you didn’t know, a stilt is measured from the ground to the ankle.
Thought for Today: ” You can make more friends in two months by being interested in other people, than you can in two years by trying to get other people interested in you.” – – Dale Carnegie
The Best Vegan Breakfast Sandwich
INGREDIENTS
- Vegan Egg:
- 1 (16 oz/450 g) brick medium-firm tofu
- 3/4 cup unsweetened nondairy milk
- 1/3 cup nutritional yeast
- 1/4 cup tapioca flour
- 1 teaspoon ground turmeric
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1 teaspoon onion powder
- 1 teaspoon sea salt
- 1/2 teaspoon ground pepper
- 2 tablespoons finely chopped chives
- 3 tablespoons vegan butter, for frying
- Sandwich:
- 5 English muffins, split in half
- 5 tablespoons vegan butter
- 5 vegan cheddar cheese slices
- Cassava Bacon
- 2 vine tomatoes, sliced thick
PREPARATION
- To make the vegan egg, drain the tofu of excess water. Place in a high-powered blender with the nondairy milk, nutritional yeast, tapioca flour, turmeric, garlic and onion powders, salt, and pepper. Blend on high until smooth. The batter should be the consistency of a thick pancake batter. Add a bit more nondairy milk if you need to thin it out. Stir in the chopped chives.
- Heat a nonstick pan over medium heat and add a bit of vegan butter. Let it melt and spread it around the frying surface. Pour approximately 1/3 cup of the batter onto the pan and gently spread out to a 6-to 7-inch circle. Cook on the first side for 4 to 5 minutes; the patty should be bubbling and look slightly cooked through and darker in color before flipping. Flip and cook for another 4 to 5 minutes. Fold the patty in half and then in half again, so it looks like you’ve folded a thick crepe, and cook for another minute on each side to make sure that the middle is thoroughly cooked. Set each folded patty aside on a plate and cover to keep warm. Butter the pan before pouring the next 1/3 cup of batter into the pan. As you go, you might need to lower the heat or adjust cook times, as the pan will get hotter.
- When you’re on your last egg patty, set the oven to broil and place the English muffins on a baking sheet. Generously butter each side of the muffins and place 1 piece of cheese on each of the bottom halves. Toast under the broiler for a couple of minutes until the cheese is melted and the muffins are golden brown. Watch closely so the muffins don’t burn!
- Place the bacon strips in the pan once the egg patties are done just to heat through.
- To assemble each sandwich, place an egg patty on top of the cheese, add a tomato slice and as many bacon strips as you want, and finish with the top half of the muffin. The patties can be made ahead and heated through in a pan or the oven or in a microwave before serving. You can also store extra batter in the fridge for up to 4 days.
