July 28, 2021

  • 81°

DeVault passes

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 3:18 pm Tuesday, July 27, 2021

Orange Police Department Detective Howard DeVault “Popsi” passed away on Monday.

DeVault, better known as Popsi, suffered from a stroke earlier this year.

A prayer vigil was held for him as well as all for law enforcement and first responders in April of this year at Eastgate Pentecostal Church in Vidor.

Print Article

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Crime

  • Education

  • Business

  • Entertainment

  • Lifestyle

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar